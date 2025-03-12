Candle House Leeds fire: Live updates as video shows thick smoke billowing from Wharfe Approach blaze
Emergency services rushed to dramatic scenes at Candle House near Wharf Approach yesterday (March 11) after a blaze engulfed parts of the building.
Police issued a statement urging motorists to avoid travelling into the area, as roads were affected by the incident.
Follow this blog for the latest updates as more information about the fire is revealed.
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city throughout 2025 with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds
Live updates as fire breaks out in Leeds apartment building late Tuesday
Gallery of pictures
Click the link here to check out our full gallery of pictures from this incident.
Fire NOT started by electrical fault
A security guard at Candle House has said that he has been in direct contact with the fire brigade, who confirmed that "a vat of oil has ignited and spread."
Earlier reports had suggested that an electrical fault was the cause of the fire.
Live from Wharfe Approach
YEP reporter Charles Gray reports live from Wharfe Approach - watch on our Facebook page here.
'The hallway was full of smoke'
A resident on the 11th floor told the YEP: “I just know there was a fire alarm at about 5.30pm.
“I opened the door and there was smoke in the hallway. I left with my dog and waited for a couple of hours.
“The firemen were here quite quickly. I didn't really have an issue with it.”
Richard Rayner, architectural technologist at Corstophine Wright, which is situated in Candle House, said staff were getting ready to leave for home at 5.30pm when they were evacuated.
He said: "A load of people were on the grass looking up and it had just started. There was a bit of smoke and it got worse and worse.
"I'm the fire marshal so I had to stay."
He added: "Police cordoned off the area and moved people away. So we had to go the pub for a pint!
'We didn't get back in the building until about 8 o'clock. We were let in first because were on the ground floor.
"There were loads and loads of people watching. There were about seven fire engines and one ladder."
He also said there was “about six ambulances. Police got everybody off the grass.”
Residents were evacuated for 'about two hours'.
We have been told that the atmosphere was “quite calm” as resident waited about two hours before they were let back in.
A resident added that “it was quite a big fire. There was a lot of smoke.”
Firefighters issue statement
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued the following statement: “We were called at 17:37 to Wharf Approach, Holbeck, Leeds to reports of a fire in a high rise building.
“This was a fire on the 11th floor with 6 crews attending plus support teams.
“The building was evacuated while firefighters tackled the fire using large jets and breathing apparatus.
“The building was then handed back to the building owner, no reports of any injuries.”
A local resident tells us there was 'loads of cops' in the area
Speaking to YEP reporter Charles Gray, a Wharfe Approach resident said the fire caused “traffic jams everywhere” and added that he “would be more worries if I lived above the flat”.
The resident also said that he heard the fire was caused by an electrical fault.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted this morning for a statement.
Footage show extend of damage
A new video from this morning shows the extend of the damage done to the exterior of the building.
YEP reporter Charles Gray is at Wharfe Approach this morning and has just sent a photo showing the damage to the exterior of Candle House.
He added that there is still a slight smell of smoke and ash in the air.
Dramatic footage shows clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky near the Leeds-Liverpool Canal.
What we know so far
On Tuesday afternoon, a fire broke out at Candle House, an apartment building near Wharfe Approach in Leeds city centre.
Several emergency services rushed to the scene, with video footage showing pillars of smoke rising from the building.
A spokesperson for the police urged people to avoid the area while the fire was being tackled.
The statement read: “Due to an ongoing incident in Leeds Centre, motorists are advised to avoid travelling in to the area as the roads will be affected for some time.”
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Yorkshire Police have both been contacted for an update.