Candle House fire: Dramatic footage shows building blaze as motorists urged to avoid Leeds city centre
The blaze, at Candle House near Wharf Approach, has prompted a significant emergency services presence - with crews remaining at the scene.
It said: “Due to an ongoing incident in Leeds Centre, motorists are advised to avoid travelling in to the area as the roads will be affected for some time.”
Dramatic footage taken earlier today shows clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky near the Leeds-Liverpool Canal.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been asked to comment.