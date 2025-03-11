Candle House fire: Dramatic footage shows building blaze as motorists urged to avoid Leeds city centre

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Published 11th Mar 2025, 19:20 BST
Motorists have been told to “avoid travelling” into the city centre as a fire has broken out in a Leeds apartment building.

The blaze, at Candle House near Wharf Approach, has prompted a significant emergency services presence - with crews remaining at the scene.

Motorists have been told to “avoid travelling” into the city centre after a fire broke out in Leeds. | National World/Samuel Ramsden

Earlier this evening, police issued a warning to motorists as firefighters tackled the blaze.

Fire crews remain at the scene. | National World

It said: “Due to an ongoing incident in Leeds Centre, motorists are advised to avoid travelling in to the area as the roads will be affected for some time.”

Dramatic footage taken earlier today shows clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky near the Leeds-Liverpool Canal.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been asked to comment.

