Three men in their 20s have been arrested after driving the wrong way down a busy A road in West Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police said officers spotted a red Vauxhall Astra at the M1/M62 interchange around 5pm yesterday (Sunday, September 29).

After failing to stop, a pursuit took place which led to the Astra crashing with a police vehicle before attempting to make off by driving down the wrong way down the dual carriageway.

Three men were arrested after a car chase in Ossett on Sunday (September 29). | Google

Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Road Policing Unit used tactical contact to bring the vehicle to a stop on the Ossett Bypass.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, going equipped for theft, criminal damage, driving while unfit through drugs and driving while disqualified.

A 24-year-old male and a 22-year-old male were also arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft, the force confirmed.