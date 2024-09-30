Ossett Bypass: Three arrested after crashing into police vehicle before driving wrong way down dual carriageway
West Yorkshire Police said officers spotted a red Vauxhall Astra at the M1/M62 interchange around 5pm yesterday (Sunday, September 29).
After failing to stop, a pursuit took place which led to the Astra crashing with a police vehicle before attempting to make off by driving down the wrong way down the dual carriageway.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police’s Road Policing Unit used tactical contact to bring the vehicle to a stop on the Ossett Bypass.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, going equipped for theft, criminal damage, driving while unfit through drugs and driving while disqualified.
A 24-year-old male and a 22-year-old male were also arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft, the force confirmed.
