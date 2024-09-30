Caught on camera in Leeds: 22 photos of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police this week

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 30th Sep 2024, 04:45 BST

Police have issued 22 photos this last week of people wanted over crimes reported in Leeds.

They are wanted in connection with ongoing criminal investigations - and they may be suspects or witnesses.

It comes as officers at West Yorkshire Police investigate a variety of burglaries, thefts and assaults across the city.

Make sure you don’t miss any of the breaking news and biggest headlines from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Members of the public have been warned not to approach anyone who they believe to be the people in these pictures.

Instead, they should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report via the charity’s website. Here are 43 pictures of people caught on camera in Leeds.

Photo LD8890 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on September 9

1. Theft

Photo LD8890 refers to a theft from a shop in west Leeds on September 9 | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8891 refers to an assault in south Leeds

2. Assault

Photo LD8891 refers to an assault in south Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8892 refers to a serious offence in west Leeds

3. Serious offence

Photo LD8892 refers to a serious offence in west Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8893 refers to an incident of making off without payment in south Leeds

4. Make off without payment

Photo LD8893 refers to an incident of making off without payment in south Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8894 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds

5. Theft

Photo LD8894 refers to a theft from a shop in south Leeds | WYP

Photo Sales
Photo LD8895 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre

6. Theft

Photo LD8895 refers to a theft from a shop in Leeds city centre | WYP

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police