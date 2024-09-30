Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are concerned for the welfare of an 87-year-old man who was been reported missing in Ossett.

Donald Grant was reported missing yesterday (September 29) but the last confirmed sighting of him was leaving the Holiday Inn on Queens Drive, Ossett, at 12.48pm on Thursday, 26 September 26).

Donald Grant. | WYP

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is described as an elderly white man, tall, slim and bald on top with white fluffy hair around the sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A CCTV image has been issued of the morning he was last seen when he is wearing a black, woolly hat, navy jacket, black trousers, black boots and black framed glasses and is carrying a red and white bag.

If anyone has seen Donald or has any information that could assist police enquiries to locate him, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or via 101, quoting log 1156 of 29 September. In an emergency, callers should use 999.