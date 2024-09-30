Ossett: Police increasingly concerned for welfare of missing man, 87

Police are concerned for the welfare of an 87-year-old man who was been reported missing in Ossett.

Donald Grant was reported missing yesterday (September 29) but the last confirmed sighting of him was leaving the Holiday Inn on Queens Drive, Ossett, at 12.48pm on Thursday, 26 September 26).

Donald Grant. | WYP

He is described as an elderly white man, tall, slim and bald on top with white fluffy hair around the sides.

A CCTV image has been issued of the morning he was last seen when he is wearing a black, woolly hat, navy jacket, black trousers, black boots and black framed glasses and is carrying a red and white bag.

If anyone has seen Donald or has any information that could assist police enquiries to locate him, they are asked to contact Wakefield District CID via Live Chat online or via 101, quoting log 1156 of 29 September. In an emergency, callers should use 999.

