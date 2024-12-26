Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One person has been injured after a fire at a 10-storey tower block in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews were called to reports of a high-rise building fire at Alderton Heights, Moortown, just before 9.30am this morning (Thursday, December 26).

Fire crews were called to reports of a high-rise building fire at Alderton Heights, Moortown. | NW/Stock

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly extinguished the fire, which was isolated to one flat on the 10th floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “One casualty was left in the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

“Crews remain on scene assisting residents and making up equipment.”

Dramatic footage captured by evacuated residents showed black smoke billowing from the 10th floor flat as fire crews could be seen using enormous hose reels to tackle the blaze.

Firefighters from Cookridge, Leeds, Stanningley, Rothwell, Rawdon and Hunslet fire stations all responded to the call.