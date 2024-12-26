Moor Allerton fire: One injured as firefighters remain at scene of 10-storey Leeds flat blaze
Fire crews were called to reports of a high-rise building fire at Alderton Heights, Moortown, just before 9.30am this morning (Thursday, December 26).
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus quickly extinguished the fire, which was isolated to one flat on the 10th floor.
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “One casualty was left in the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service.
“Crews remain on scene assisting residents and making up equipment.”
Dramatic footage captured by evacuated residents showed black smoke billowing from the 10th floor flat as fire crews could be seen using enormous hose reels to tackle the blaze.
Firefighters from Cookridge, Leeds, Stanningley, Rothwell, Rawdon and Hunslet fire stations all responded to the call.
