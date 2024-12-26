Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dramatic pictures show plumes of black smoke billowing from a tower block in Leeds, as firefighters rushed to the scene.

The footage, captured by residents in Moor Allerton, also shows a huge response from emergency services this morning (December 26).

Dramatic footage shows smoke billowing from Alderton Heights, off Scotland Wood Road, Moor Allerton, after reports of a fire breaking out. | Submitted

It came after reports suggested a fire had broken out at Alderton Heights, off Scotland Wood Road.

The blaze appears to have affected one of the upper floors of the building, with at least seven fire engines at the scene.

Crews could be seen using enormous hose reels to tackle the fire that prompted a huge operation earlier today.

Residents were stood in the street close to the building as the incident unfolded.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said that six crews attended the incident, as well as an aerial unit.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, as crews remain at the scene.