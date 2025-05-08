Breaking

New Market Street: Police issue statement after 'suspicious object' leads to Leeds city centre evacuation

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 09:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have issued a statement after an area of Leeds city centre was evacuated.

Officers were called at 2.58pm on Wednesday afternoon (May 7), to reports a “suspicious object” had been found.

The discovery was made by construction workers on land off New Market Street, near Leeds Corn Exchange, and led to an immediate evacuation of the nearby area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The discovery was made by construction workers on land off New Market Street, near Leeds Corn Exchange.The discovery was made by construction workers on land off New Market Street, near Leeds Corn Exchange.
The discovery was made by construction workers on land off New Market Street, near Leeds Corn Exchange. | National World

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The immediate was cleared and officers were liaising with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team regarding this matter.

“It was later determined the object was not suspicious and the scene was closed during Wednesday evening.”

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Firefighters were spotted on standby at the scene as an extensive police cordon was put in place.

All road closures have now been lifted and the area reopened as normal.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice