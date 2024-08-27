Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The historic Leeds Corn Exchange is set to undergo a major refurbishment.

Work is underway to renovate a series of new retail spaces on the piazza level of the Leeds Corn Exchange, offering more retailers an opportunity to locate at this historic building which has cemented its reputation as the home of independence in Leeds.

Ten spaces are being created ranging from 80 sq ft kiosk spaces to 870 sq ft retail units.

Leeds Corn Exchange. | Tony Johnson

A kitchen and restaurant space - which includes the original central courtyard - is also being refurbished, offering a prime location for a food and beverage operator.

Richard Baker from Rushbond said: “This is the culmination of our strategic campaign in recent years to attract like-minded tenants who bring something special to this much-loved building.

“We have had an increase in interest from businesses looking for smaller retail spaces with flexible leases, and we’re responding to that demand by progressing the release of additional spaces.

“As custodians of this incredible place, we work hard to preserve its history whilst enhancing its amenities to create spaces where modern retailers can thrive, and we look forward to welcoming the next chapter of tenants who will become part of its story.”

The works are the latest in an ongoing programme of improvements by Rushbond, which has owned the building since 2017 and carried out careful repairs and renovations to preserve and enhance the much-loved gem.

The new spaces will offer more retailers and makers the chance to put down roots in this landmark Grade I listed building, joining more than 30 independently minded businesses offering everything from fashion and food to hand-crafted homeware and contemporary art.

It is currently taking part in the Leeds monopoly takeover.