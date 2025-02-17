Leeds city centre has been evacuated after the discovery of a “suspicious item.”

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Merrion Way in Leeds at 2.24pm today (Monday, February 17) following a report that a “potentially suspicious item” had been left there.

As a result large parts of Leeds city centre, particularly areas close to Leeds First Direct Arena, have been evacuated this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to a "potentially suspicious item" on Merrion Way in Leeds. | WYP/Google

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “People have been asked to leave the area which has been cordoned off.

“West Yorkshire Police is extremely experienced at managing such incidents and enquiries are ongoing at the scene with partners.”

A police scene has been established close to the CitiPark car park and road closures have been put into effect in the surrounding area.