Merrion Way: Leeds city centre evacuated after 'suspicious item' found near First Direct Arena
Police were called to Merrion Way in Leeds at 2.24pm today (Monday, February 17) following a report that a “potentially suspicious item” had been left there.
As a result large parts of Leeds city centre, particularly areas close to Leeds First Direct Arena, have been evacuated this evening.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “People have been asked to leave the area which has been cordoned off.
“West Yorkshire Police is extremely experienced at managing such incidents and enquiries are ongoing at the scene with partners.”
A police scene has been established close to the CitiPark car park and road closures have been put into effect in the surrounding area.