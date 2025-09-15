A primary school in Leeds has issued a statement after rumours circulated that it had been searched by police.

Meadowfield Children’s Centre on Halton Moor Avenue was being used as a rendezvous point by police as they attended to an incident at a property on Lingmoor Street.

Police addressed speculation on social media that officers had attended two nearby schools, saying that they are “untrue and that we are not aware of any threats to schools”.

Meadowfields Primary School has issued a statement after false rumours generated that it had been searched by police | National World

A statement was issued by the headteacher at Meadowfield Primary School this morning (Monday) that read: “We are aware that there was a police presence at school whilst the local incident was being managed.

“Despite the rumours, this had no connection at all to school and our car park was being used as a rendezvous point for police only. To confirm, the local incident has nothing to do with Meadowfield Primary.

“We look forward to seeing all of your children at school today.”

Officers first visited the house on Lingmoor Street on Friday afternoon and specialist crews were called after “potentially suspicious chemicals” were discovered.

Residents were then evacuated on Sunday afternoon after a “suspicious item” was found. A cordon was also put in place “as a precaution”.

The cordon was lifted in the evening after the suspicious item was made safe and residents were invited back to their homes.

A 62-year-old man was who was arrested at the scene on Friday was rearrested on suspicion of possessing an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose, and remains in police custody.

Enquiries into the matter remain ongoing this evening by Leeds District CID.