Lingmoor Street Leeds: 'Bomb disposal' team attend after police discover 'potentially suspicious chemicals'

The bomb disposal team were called after police visited a property on Lingmoor Street as part of a criminal investigationplaceholder image
The bomb disposal team were called after police visited a property on Lingmoor Street as part of a criminal investigation | Google
A bomb disposal team were attended a property in Leeds after “potentially suspicious chemicals” were discovered.

Police attended an address on Lingmoor Street, Leeds at about 12.43 yesterday (Friday) as part of an investigation into suspected criminal activity and arrested a man.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Due to the discovery of potentially suspicious chemicals, specialist colleagues attended the scene to conduct further tests.

“A scene remains in place today whilst enquiries continue but there is not believed to be any threat to the wider public.”

Pictures taken from the scene show a van with “bomb disposal” written on it.

