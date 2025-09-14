Residents have been evacuated from their homes in Leeds this afternoon after a “suspicious item” was discovered.

Houses around the property on Lingmoor Street in the Wykebeck area have been evacuated this afternoon (Sunday) after “bomb disposal” teams assisted police were seen outside the property.

The house was first visited by police on Friday as part of an investigation into suspected criminal activity and a man was arrested. A bomb disposal van was called after “potentially suspicious chemicals” were discovered.

Police have been at the property on Lingmoor Street in Wykebeck since Friday afternoon. | Samantha Dale

Enquiries continued at the property today (Sunday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “As a result of searches ongoing there this morning specialist support services have again attended the scene following the discovery of a suspicious item there.

“Officers have widened a cordon around the house which has necessitated the evacuation of some adjacent properties, while the item is assessed.

“The expanded cordon has been put in place purely as a precaution and is normal procedure in such situations.

“A man was who was arrested at the scene on Friday has been rearrested in connection with the matter and remains in police custody.”