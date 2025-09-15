Police issue statement over Leeds schools search rumours
Police say they aware of speculation on social media on suggesting officers have attended at two schools in Leeds on Sunday. (September 14)
A West Yorkshire Police statement reads: “We can advise these rumours are untrue and that we are not aware of any threats to schools.
“Police and partners did earlier use the car park at the Meadowfield Children’s Centre in Leeds as a rendezvous point for the police scene at Lingmore Street.
The statement added: “The operation on Lingmore Street had no connection to the centre itself, and we can advise it was not connected to any information or intelligence regarding schools.”