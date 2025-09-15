Police issue statement over Leeds schools search rumours

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Sep 2025, 08:08 BST
Police have issued a statement to address speculation on social media suggesting officers attended at two schools in Leeds yesterday.

Police say they aware of speculation on social media on suggesting officers have attended at two schools in Leeds on Sunday. (September 14)

Most Popular

Police have issued a statement to address speculation on social media.placeholder image
Police have issued a statement to address speculation on social media. | WYP

A West Yorkshire Police statement reads: “We can advise these rumours are untrue and that we are not aware of any threats to schools.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Police and partners did earlier use the car park at the Meadowfield Children’s Centre in Leeds as a rendezvous point for the police scene at Lingmore Street.

The statement added: “The operation on Lingmore Street had no connection to the centre itself, and we can advise it was not connected to any information or intelligence regarding schools.”

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

Related topics:LeedsSchoolsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice