Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating a gas explosion at a home in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services responded to the scene on New Year’s Day where they found the occupant of the house who was taken to hospital.

Several houses on the cul-de-sac were evacuated as a precaution with West Yorkshire Police now leading the investigation. Here’s everything we know so far...

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Marshall Street, Yeadon. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

What happened?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and fire personnel responded to several reports of an explosion at an address in Leeds last night.

The occupant, a 57-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Where and when did this happen?

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Marshall Street, Yeadon, just after 10.30pm on Wednesday night (January 1).

As a precaution, police evacuated several homes on the cul-de-sac. Most residents were allowed to return by Thursday morning (January 2), except for two properties damaged in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two homes that suffered “significant damage” will be inspected by engineers from Leeds City Council.

What has West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (WYFRS) said?

A spokesperson for WYFRS said: “Fire crews attended reports of explosion at a house on Marshall Street, Yeadon just after 10.30pm last night (1/1/25). On arrival crews confirmed this was a possible gas explosion causing structural damage affecting two properties.

“Firefighters from Rawdon, Cookridge, Stanningley and Technical Rescue Unit from Cleckheaton attended and stood by to assist with the unsafe structure. Crews left the scene around 2am.

“The incident is now led by West Yorkshire Police.”

What has West Yorkshire Police said?

A force spokesperson said: “Initial investigations suggest it was a gas explosion, the source of the gas is currently under investigation. Gas mains have been made safe by Northern Gas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The two properties that have sustained substantial damage will be assessed by Leeds City Council engineers.

“A scene will remain in place whilst enquiries are carried out.”

What has Northern Gas said?

Chris Nevison, Business Operations Lead at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We were made aware of an incident at a property in Yeadon at around 10.40pm on New Year’s Day.

“Our engineers were on site within the hour to support the emergency services with their investigations into the cause. At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that this incident is linked to our network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a precaution, we have switched off the gas supply to this property, and an adjoining property.”

What have local residents said?

Local resident Kim Swales called emergency services after her nearby home was shaken by the blast, which she said was “1,000 times louder” than the fireworks launched earlier that day to celebrate the New Year.

“It sounded like a sonic boom… my house shook, all the windows, doors, everything – it just shook,” the 52-year-old Hayes Travel agent told the PA news agency.

“My (15-year-old) daughter, she’s autistic and blind, she came running down crying: ‘What was that noise? I got outside and straight away I could smell gas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What should I do if I have any information?

Anyone with information can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via the 101LiveChat.

Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111999.