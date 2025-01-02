The explosion - which a local resident described as “1,000 times louder” than the New Year’s fireworks - happened at around 10.30pm on January 1, and led to numerous homes on Marshall Street in Yeadon being evacuated.
One person, the occupant of the house, was rushed to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.
West Yorskhire Police evacuated several homes on the cul-de-sac, with most residents allowed to return home on Thursday morning (January 2), except for those in two properties which were “significant damaged”.
Here are six pictures from the scene as police continue to investigate:
