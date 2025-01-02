Yeadon: 6 pictures from the scene as Leeds house explosion injures one with residents evacuated

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 11:30 GMT

Pictures show windows blown out after a 57-year-old was seriously injured in a gas explosion in Leeds on New Year’s Day.

The explosion - which a local resident described as “1,000 times louder” than the New Year’s fireworks - happened at around 10.30pm on January 1, and led to numerous homes on Marshall Street in Yeadon being evacuated.

One person, the occupant of the house, was rushed to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

West Yorskhire Police evacuated several homes on the cul-de-sac, with most residents allowed to return home on Thursday morning (January 2), except for those in two properties which were “significant damaged”.

Here are six pictures from the scene as police continue to investigate:

1. Gas explosion on Marshall Street, Yeadon

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

2. Gas explosion on Marshall Street, Yeadon

Tony Johnson

3. Gas explosion on Marshall Street, Yeadon

Tony Johnson

4. Gas explosion on Marshall Street, Yeadon

Tony Johnson

5. Gas explosion on Marshall Street, Yeadon

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

6. Gas explosion on Marshall Street, Yeadon

Danny Lawson/PA Wire

