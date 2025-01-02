One person, the occupant of the house, was rushed to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

West Yorskhire Police evacuated several homes on the cul-de-sac, with most residents allowed to return home on Thursday morning (January 2), except for those in two properties which were “significant damaged”.

Here are six pictures from the scene as police continue to investigate:

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox