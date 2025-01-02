Yeadon: First pictures after Leeds house explodes as residents evacuated and one injured - live updates
Emergency services rushed to the scene on Marshall Street just after 10.30pm on Wednesday (January 1), where they found the occupant of the house who was taken to hospital for treatment.
Several houses on the cul-de-sac were evacuated as a precaution, with most of the residents allowed to return home this morning, except for those on two properties.
A scene remains in place today (January 2) while police investigate the incident.
First pictures
Pictures from Marshall Street show the devastation caused by a suspected gas fire.
What do we know so far?
Emergency services received several calls just after 10.30pm on Wednesday reporting an explosion at a house on Marshall Street in Yeadon.
They rushed to the scene where they found the occupant of the home, a 57-year-old man, severely injured. He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police proceeded to evacuate nearby homes on the cul-de-sac, while Northern Gas worked to secure the area’s gas mains to prevent further incidents.
All residents except for those living in two houses were allowed to return home this morning.
The two houses both sustained significant damage and will be inspected by engineers from Leeds City Council.
A scene remains in place today while police continue to investigate the incident.
What has Northern Gas said?
In a statement shared with the Yorkshire Evening Post, the gas supplier said: “Engineers from Northern Gas Networks (NGN) have been supporting the emergency services with an incident in the Yeadon area of Leeds.
“Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800111999.”
Reactions from locals
Local resident Kim Swales called emergency services after her nearby home was shaken by the blast, which she said was “1,000 times louder” than the fireworks launched earlier that day to celebrate the New Year.
“It sounded like a sonic boom… my house shook, all the windows, doors, everything – it just shook,” the 52-year-old Hayes Travel agent told the PA news agency.
“My (15-year-old) daughter, she’s autistic and blind, she came running down crying: ‘What was that noise?’
“I got outside and straight away I could smell gas.”
Walking towards the nearby home where she could see smoke rising, Ms Swales said there was “glass all over the street”.
She said the windows of the home and those adjacent to it had all been “blown out”, while some of the walls between the homes had collapsed.
Ms Swales welcomed a lady in her eighties from the house next door to the explosion into her home while emergency services attended to the scene.
“She’s 85 this year, this lady, so it’s a bit traumatic for her,” Ms Swales said of the neighbour.
“She said she doesn’t even remember hearing the bang – all she remembers was just the walls coming in and the dust.
“We’re just a street away, house is warm and kettle were there – what more could you do? I sent the lady on with pyjamas and a dressing gown.”
Ms Swales said the local council contacted her in the early hours of Thursday morning and transferred the elderly lady to a hotel.
Updated Northern Gas statement
Chris Nevison, Business Operations Lead at Northern Gas Networks, said: “We were made aware of an incident at a property in Yeadon at around 22:40 on New Year’s Day.
“Our engineers were on site within the hour to support the emergency services with their investigations into the cause. At this stage, there is nothing to suggest that this incident is linked to our network.
“As a precaution, we have switched off the gas supply to this property, and an adjoining property.”
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirms structural damage to two properties.
A spokesperson said: “Fire crews attended reports of explosion at a house on Marshall Street, Yeadon just after 10.30pm last night (1/1/25). On arrival crews confirmed this was a possible gas explosion causing structural damage affecting two properties.
“Firefighters from Rawdon, Cookridge, Stanningley and Technical Rescue Unit from Cleckheaton attended and stood by to assist with the unsafe structure. Crews left the scene around 2am.
“The incident is now led by West Yorkshire Police.”
Police cordon off Marshall Street
Video footage show large parts of Marshall Street remains blocked off.
