Local resident Kim Swales called emergency services after her nearby home was shaken by the blast, which she said was “1,000 times louder” than the fireworks launched earlier that day to celebrate the New Year.

“It sounded like a sonic boom… my house shook, all the windows, doors, everything – it just shook,” the 52-year-old Hayes Travel agent told the PA news agency.

“My (15-year-old) daughter, she’s autistic and blind, she came running down crying: ‘What was that noise?’

“I got outside and straight away I could smell gas.”

Walking towards the nearby home where she could see smoke rising, Ms Swales said there was “glass all over the street”.

She said the windows of the home and those adjacent to it had all been “blown out”, while some of the walls between the homes had collapsed.

Ms Swales welcomed a lady in her eighties from the house next door to the explosion into her home while emergency services attended to the scene.

“She’s 85 this year, this lady, so it’s a bit traumatic for her,” Ms Swales said of the neighbour.

“She said she doesn’t even remember hearing the bang – all she remembers was just the walls coming in and the dust.

“We’re just a street away, house is warm and kettle were there – what more could you do? I sent the lady on with pyjamas and a dressing gown.”