Marshall Street, Yeadon: Man seriously injured in house explosion in Leeds as homes are evacuated
Police received multiple reports of the incident on Marshall Street in Yeadon at around 10.30pm yesterday (January 1).
Emergency services arrived promptly and found the occupant, a 57-year-old man, severely injured.
He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, according to a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police.
As a precaution, police evacuated several homes on the cul-de-sac. Most residents were allowed to return by Thursday morning (January 2), except for those in two properties.
Initial investigations indicate the explosion was likely caused by gas, though the exact source is under review. Northern Gas has secured the area’s gas mains.
A spokesperson said: “Engineers from Northern Gas Networks (NGN) have been supporting the emergency services with an incident in the Yeadon area of Leeds.
“Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800111999.”
The two homes that suffered significant damage will be inspected by engineers from Leeds City Council.
Meanwhile, a scene will remain in place today as the investigation continues.
