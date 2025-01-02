Marshall Street, Yeadon: Man seriously injured in house explosion in Leeds as homes are evacuated

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 07:05 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 09:26 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Residents in Leeds were evacuated on Wednesday after a man sustained serious injured in a house explosion.

Police received multiple reports of the incident on Marshall Street in Yeadon at around 10.30pm yesterday (January 1).

Emergency services arrived promptly and found the occupant, a 57-year-old man, severely injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Several homes were evacuated after a gas explosion severely injured a 57-year-old man in Yeadon, Leeds.Several homes were evacuated after a gas explosion severely injured a 57-year-old man in Yeadon, Leeds.
Several homes were evacuated after a gas explosion severely injured a 57-year-old man in Yeadon, Leeds. | National World

He was rushed to the hospital for treatment, according to a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police.

As a precaution, police evacuated several homes on the cul-de-sac. Most residents were allowed to return by Thursday morning (January 2), except for those in two properties.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.

Initial investigations indicate the explosion was likely caused by gas, though the exact source is under review. Northern Gas has secured the area’s gas mains.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Engineers from Northern Gas Networks (NGN) have been supporting the emergency services with an incident in the Yeadon area of Leeds.

“Anyone that smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800111999.”

The two homes that suffered significant damage will be inspected by engineers from Leeds City Council.

Meanwhile, a scene will remain in place today as the investigation continues.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire PoliceEmergency servicesResidents

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice