Arthington Place, Hunslet: Leeds man stabbed in head and back as police launch attempted murder probe
Shortly after 3am yesterday (May 12), police were alerted to a man at the hospital who had suffered serious stab and slash wounds to his head and back.
The 42-year-old had been attacked with bladed weapons and sustained injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. He has since been treated and discharged from the hospital.
Initially, it was unclear where the attack had taken place. However, the incident was later linked to reports of a disturbance on Arthington Place in Hunslet, just after 2am, where blood was found at the scene. A forensic examination has been conducted in the area.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson stated that the incident is being treated as attempted murder, and detectives from the Leeds District CID are actively pursuing the investigation.
The spokesperson added: "Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives via 101, quoting crime reference 13250264423, or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat."