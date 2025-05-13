Arthington Place, Hunslet: Leeds man stabbed in head and back as police launch attempted murder probe

An investigation has been launched after a man was admitted to a hospital in Leeds with serious stab wounds.

Shortly after 3am yesterday (May 12), police were alerted to a man at the hospital who had suffered serious stab and slash wounds to his head and back.

The 42-year-old had been attacked with bladed weapons and sustained injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. He has since been treated and discharged from the hospital.

Police believe the attack happened on Arthington Place in Hunslet.placeholder image
Police believe the attack happened on Arthington Place in Hunslet. | Google

Initially, it was unclear where the attack had taken place. However, the incident was later linked to reports of a disturbance on Arthington Place in Hunslet, just after 2am, where blood was found at the scene. A forensic examination has been conducted in the area.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson stated that the incident is being treated as attempted murder, and detectives from the Leeds District CID are actively pursuing the investigation.

The spokesperson added: "Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact detectives via 101, quoting crime reference 13250264423, or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat."

