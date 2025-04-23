Easterly Road: Teenager seriously injured after being stabbed in Leeds street
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police received reports of a group of teenage males in balaclavas with machetes fighting in Easterly Road, near to the junction with Amberton Road, at 2.40pm yesterday. (April 22)
The victim had been driven to hospital by a passing member of the public.
He was found to have a serious injury to the side of his head, including substantial damage to his ear, as well as serious slash wounds to his back. His injuries are not considered life-threatening but may be life-changing.
He has been arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to the incident and is continuing to undergo treatment.
Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances and to identify those involved.
Detective Inspector Dan Ridgway, of Leeds District CID, said: “This incident took place next to a busy dual carriageway in the middle of the afternoon, and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam or phone footage that could assist the investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives via 101 quoting crime reference 13250224366 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.