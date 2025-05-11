Here’s the full court round-up, with six of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Ilkay Aydin
Ilkay Aydin, 20, of Newton Drive, Outwood, was jailed for two years after he was found guilty of two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child. The court heard that Aydin was 17-years-old when he forced himself on a young girl and told her to keep it to herself. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
2. Luckvinder Singh
Luckvinder Singh, 51, of Captain’s Drive, Edinburgh, was jailed for 26 months after admitting dangerous driving and a racially or religiously-aggravated public order offence. The court heard how he racially abused a nurse who helped him recover from a 100mph crash after he was being chased by police on the M62 on May 31 last year. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
3. Florin Ivascu
Florin Ivascu, 40, formerly of Hunters Square, Dagenham, London, was jailed for four years after he admitted theft and criminal damage to more than 500 ATMs. The court heard that he used a sophisticated method to jam them open and steal their contents. | West Yorkshire Police
4. Daniel Feeley
Daniel Feeley, 39, of Sissons Road, Middleton, was jailed for 24 months after he tried to steal £141 worth of meat and chocolate from the Co-op store on New York Street in Leeds. A judge said the "ink was barely dry" on a suspended sentence order handed to Feeley for another shop robbery. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
5. Michael Way
Michael Way, 58, who was staying at the homeless charity St George's Crypt, was jailed for six months after he admitted making threats to kill. The court heard that Way said he was going to stab a man to death, claiming he had stolen thousands of pounds from his bank account. | Google/PA
6. Anna Griffiths
Anna Griffiths, 43, was jailed for 14 months after she admitted a breach of a restraining order. The court heard that Griffiths, who has a history of violence against her ex-boyfriend, went to his home on Luxor Street in Harehills in December last year and refused to leave. | National World/Google