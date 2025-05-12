Disraeli Street, Beeston: Leeds woman in 'critical but stable' condition after domestic attack - man arrested
Around 5pm on Sunday, May 11, officers responded to concerns for the well-being of a woman at a home on Disraeli Terrace in the Beeston area of Leeds.
Upon their arrival, they discovered that the woman, who is in her forties, is in a "critical but stable" condition in the hospital, according to a spokesperson.
A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding a domestic partner with intent related to this incident and remains in custody as of today, May 12.
Detectives from the Leeds District Domestic Abuse Team are continuing their investigation, and a crime scene remains in place as forensic examinations are conducted at the property.