A man has died after a suspected medical incident on a street in Leeds.

Emergency services, including ambulance and police, were called to Ganners Street in Bramley shortly after 5am this morning (January 7), after a man had been discovered collapsed in the street.

The 79-year-old man, who lived nearby, was pronounced at the scene.

An investigation has been launched but police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police stated that the incident is being treated as a suspected medical episode.