Ganners Street, Bramley: Tragedy as man dies in suspected medical episode on Leeds street

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Jan 2025, 12:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has died after a suspected medical incident on a street in Leeds.

Emergency services, including ambulance and police, were called to Ganners Street in Bramley shortly after 5am this morning (January 7), after a man had been discovered collapsed in the street.

The 79-year-old man, who lived nearby, was pronounced at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man has died after a suspected medical episode on a street in Leeds.A man has died after a suspected medical episode on a street in Leeds.
A man has died after a suspected medical episode on a street in Leeds. | Google/National World

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.

An investigation has been launched but police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police stated that the incident is being treated as a suspected medical episode.

Related topics:PoliceEmergency servicesWest Yorkshire PoliceBramley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice