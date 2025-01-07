Ganners Street, Bramley: Tragedy as man dies in suspected medical episode on Leeds street
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services, including ambulance and police, were called to Ganners Street in Bramley shortly after 5am this morning (January 7), after a man had been discovered collapsed in the street.
The 79-year-old man, who lived nearby, was pronounced at the scene.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.
An investigation has been launched but police do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the man's death.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police stated that the incident is being treated as a suspected medical episode.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.