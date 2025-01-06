Melbourne Street, Morley: Driver suffers serious injuries after suspected 'medical episode' at the wheel
A white Volvo XC60 was in collision with two cars, an Audi A3 and a Mini One, which were parked and unoccupied in Melbourne Street at around 3.20pm yesterday,. (January 5)
The driver, a 61-year-old man, is believed to have had a medical episode at the wheel. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
The Volvo had been travelling away from Middleton Road at the time of the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the Volvo being driven in the area in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13250007265 or online via: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat
