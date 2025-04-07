Shadwell body: Police launch investigation after woman found dead in Leeds - everything we know so far
Officers were called on Sunday morning after a body was found on a street in Leeds.
An investigation has been launched into the incident. Here’s everything we know so far...
What happened?
Emergency services responded following reports a woman had been found dead in the street.
Where and when did this happen?
Officers were called to Darkwood Close in Shadwell shortly after 12.30am on Sunday morning (April 6).
Who was killed?
The woman, who has not yet officially been named, has been identified as a local woman, aged in her fifties.
What has West Yorkshire Police said?
A force spokesperson said: “Her death is currently being treated as unexplained, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.”
What should I do if I have any information?
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
