23 super photos take you back to Shadwell in the early 2000s

Mark Savage at the Village Fish Shop on Main Street watched by his mum Hazel in July 2003. | YPNPhoto: YPN
Shadwell in Bloom committee members pictured in September 2003. From left are Debbie Potter, Robert Dyson, Norman Taylor and John Ford. | YPNPhoto: YPN
Did you enjoy a drink here in the early 2000s? The Red Lion Inn on Main Street, Shadwell. It is mentioned in records from 1836. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Slaid Hill Court shopping parade on Wike Ridge Lane. On the left is Slaid Hill News, there is also a pharmacy and a branch of Ainsleys bakers. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Shadwell Methodist Church pictured in 2003. The original Methodist Chapel was consecrated in July 1814. This is now the Sunday School and Shadwell library. The church seen here was opened in October 1892. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Shadwell and District Social Club on Main Street. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.netPhoto: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
