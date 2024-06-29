23 super photos take you back to Shadwell in the early 2000s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 29th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

These photos put the super into Shadwell as they celebrate life in the village at the dawn of a new millennium.

They showcase the best of what the village had to offer in the first three years of 2000 The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the communuity from annual events through to pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Mark Savage at the Village Fish Shop on Main Street watched by his mum Hazel in July 2003.

1. Shadwell in the early 2000s

1. Shadwell in the early 2000s

Shadwell in Bloom committee members pictured in September 2003. From left are Debbie Potter, Robert Dyson, Norman Taylor and John Ford.

2. Shadwell in the early 2000s

2. Shadwell in the early 2000s

Did you enjoy a drink here in the early 2000s? The Red Lion Inn on Main Street, Shadwell. It is mentioned in records from 1836.

3. Shadwell in the early 2000s

3. Shadwell in the early 2000s

Slaid Hill Court shopping parade on Wike Ridge Lane. On the left is Slaid Hill News, there is also a pharmacy and a branch of Ainsleys bakers.

4. Shadwell in the early 2000s

4. Shadwell in the early 2000s

Shadwell Methodist Church pictured in 2003. The original Methodist Chapel was consecrated in July 1814. This is now the Sunday School and Shadwell library. The church seen here was opened in October 1892.

5. Shadwell in the early 2000s

5. Shadwell in the early 2000s

Shadwell and District Social Club on Main Street.

6. Shadwell in the early 2000s

6. Shadwell in the early 2000s

