An investigation has been initiated following the discovery of a woman's body in Leeds.

At just after 12:30am on Sunday, April 6, officers were called to Darkwood Close in Shadwell, where the body was found in the street.

West Yorkshire Police have identified the deceased as a local woman in her fifties.

A woman was found dead in the street in Shadwell, Leeds on Sunday (April 6). | Google/Getty Images

A spokesperson for the police informed the Yorkshire Evening Post that her death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Detectives have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.