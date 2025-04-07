Darkwood Close, Shadwell: Woman's body found in Leeds street as police investigate 'unexplained' death
An investigation has been initiated following the discovery of a woman's body in Leeds.
At just after 12:30am on Sunday, April 6, officers were called to Darkwood Close in Shadwell, where the body was found in the street.
West Yorkshire Police have identified the deceased as a local woman in her fifties.
A spokesperson for the police informed the Yorkshire Evening Post that her death is currently being treated as unexplained.
Detectives have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.
