Cross Gates train station: Police confirm death at Leeds train station
Emergency services were called to Cross Gates Railway Station in Leeds at around 9.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 24) after reports of a “casualty” on the tracks.
Paramedics, British Transport Police, and technical rescue and support teams were sent from Killingbeck, Leeds, and Cleckheaton, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Cross Gates railway station at around 9.32pm yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”
