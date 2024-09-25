Cross Gates train station: Police confirm death at Leeds train station

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 25th Sep 2024, 09:58 BST
A person has died at a train station in east Leeds, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to Cross Gates Railway Station in Leeds at around 9.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, September 24) after reports of a “casualty” on the tracks.

Paramedics, British Transport Police, and technical rescue and support teams were sent from Killingbeck, Leeds, and Cleckheaton, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

| National World

The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Cross Gates railway station at around 9.32pm yesterday following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

