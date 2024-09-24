Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bomb disposal unit carried out a controlled explosion on Monday after a suspected grenade was found in the Leeds canal.

Police were called at just before 2pm yesterday (September 23) from a member of the public who had removed the suspected explosive from the canal in Hunslet, Leeds.

A cordon was put in place in the Goodman Street area while officers conducted an initial assessment of the object.

A suspected grenade was found in the canal just off Goodman Street in Hunslet, Leeds on Monday (September 23). | James Hardisty

A small number of residents living within the cordoned area were requested to evacuate, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

The army’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team were called, and took the object away from the scene for a controlled explosion.

The cordon has since been removed.