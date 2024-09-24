Goodman Street, Hunslet: Bomb disposal called and homes evacuated after suspected grenade found in Leeds canal

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 24th Sep 2024, 08:30 BST
A bomb disposal unit carried out a controlled explosion on Monday after a suspected grenade was found in the Leeds canal.

Police were called at just before 2pm yesterday (September 23) from a member of the public who had removed the suspected explosive from the canal in Hunslet, Leeds.

A cordon was put in place in the Goodman Street area while officers conducted an initial assessment of the object.

A suspected grenade was found in the canal just off Goodman Street in Hunslet, Leeds on Monday (September 23).A suspected grenade was found in the canal just off Goodman Street in Hunslet, Leeds on Monday (September 23).
A suspected grenade was found in the canal just off Goodman Street in Hunslet, Leeds on Monday (September 23). | James Hardisty

A small number of residents living within the cordoned area were requested to evacuate, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

The army’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team were called, and took the object away from the scene for a controlled explosion.

The cordon has since been removed.

