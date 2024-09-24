Goodman Street, Hunslet: Bomb disposal called and homes evacuated after suspected grenade found in Leeds canal
Police were called at just before 2pm yesterday (September 23) from a member of the public who had removed the suspected explosive from the canal in Hunslet, Leeds.
A cordon was put in place in the Goodman Street area while officers conducted an initial assessment of the object.
A small number of residents living within the cordoned area were requested to evacuate, a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
The army’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team were called, and took the object away from the scene for a controlled explosion.
The cordon has since been removed.
