Valley Farm Road Stourton: Crane operator rescued by Leeds firefighters after 'complaining of chest pains'

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 15:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A crane operator has been rescued by firefighters in Leeds.

Firefighters from Hunslet and Rothwell responded to the call on Valley Farm Road, Stourton, at 11.17am this morning (Monday, September 23).

The man was operating a crane at a height of approximately 38m when he started “complaining of chest pains.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Firefighters from Hunslet and Rothwell responded to the call on Valley Farm Road, Stourton.Firefighters from Hunslet and Rothwell responded to the call on Valley Farm Road, Stourton.
Firefighters from Hunslet and Rothwell responded to the call on Valley Farm Road, Stourton. | Google

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that he was rescued from the crane using an Aerial Ladder Platform from Wakefield and assisted by Technical Rescue crews.

If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

He was then transported to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance paramedics.

Related topics:LeedsFire service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.