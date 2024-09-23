Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A crane operator has been rescued by firefighters in Leeds.

Firefighters from Hunslet and Rothwell responded to the call on Valley Farm Road, Stourton, at 11.17am this morning (Monday, September 23).

The man was operating a crane at a height of approximately 38m when he started “complaining of chest pains.”

Firefighters from Hunslet and Rothwell responded to the call on Valley Farm Road, Stourton. | Google

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that he was rescued from the crane using an Aerial Ladder Platform from Wakefield and assisted by Technical Rescue crews.

He was then transported to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance paramedics.