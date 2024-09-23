Valley Farm Road Stourton: Crane operator rescued by Leeds firefighters after 'complaining of chest pains'
Firefighters from Hunslet and Rothwell responded to the call on Valley Farm Road, Stourton, at 11.17am this morning (Monday, September 23).
The man was operating a crane at a height of approximately 38m when he started “complaining of chest pains.”
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed that he was rescued from the crane using an Aerial Ladder Platform from Wakefield and assisted by Technical Rescue crews.
He was then transported to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance paramedics.
