Coroner's court in Wakefield searching for relatives of Castleford and Harehills Lane men after deaths

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 16:30 BST
The coroner’s court has issued an appeal for help finding any known relatives of two men after their deaths.

Coroner's Officers in Wakefield are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of a man from Castleford and a man from Leeds.

The first man is Paul Barker, aged 68, from Raglan Close in Castleford, who died on Wednesday, June 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second is Alan Peacock, aged 81, of Harewood Court Nursing Home on Harehills Lane, Leeds, who died on June 17.

Wakefield's coroner's office is appealing for help to locate the family of a man in Pontefract and a man in Leeds.placeholder image
Wakefield's coroner's office is appealing for help to locate the family of a man in Pontefract and a man in Leeds. | National World

Get all of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.

Inquests are launched by the coroner's office into any deaths where it is believed that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Officers not only assist with the investigations but are also tasked with contacting a person's nearest relatives after their death.

Related topics:WakefieldLeedsCastleford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice