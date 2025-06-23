The coroner’s court has issued an appeal for help finding any known relatives of two men after their deaths.

Coroner's Officers in Wakefield are appealing for help in tracing any known relatives of a man from Castleford and a man from Leeds.

The first man is Paul Barker, aged 68, from Raglan Close in Castleford, who died on Wednesday, June 11.

The second is Alan Peacock, aged 81, of Harewood Court Nursing Home on Harehills Lane, Leeds, who died on June 17.

Wakefield's coroner's office is appealing for help to locate the family of a man in Pontefract and a man in Leeds. | National World

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Wakefield Coroner's Office on 01924 302180.

Inquests are launched by the coroner's office into any deaths where it is believed that the circumstances were violent or unnatural, the cause is unknown, or the person died while in state detention.

Officers not only assist with the investigations but are also tasked with contacting a person's nearest relatives after their death.