Sheldrake Road, Castleford: Bomb squad called after suspicious object prompts evacuation – one arrested
Several homes in Castleford were evacuated on Monday after a suspicious object was discovered.
Yesterday (September 22) afternoon, police visited a home on Sheldrake Road in Castleford to carry out a welfare check on a man.
After threatening to harm officers, the man was arrested, and a search of his property revealed a suspicious object.
As a precautionary measure, nearby addresses were evacuated while a bomb disposal team assessed the object, which was found to be safe.
The cordon has been lifted, and those who were temporarily evacuated have returned home.