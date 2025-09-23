Sheldrake Road, Castleford: Bomb squad called after suspicious object prompts evacuation – one arrested

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 08:27 BST
Several homes in Castleford were evacuated on Monday after a suspicious object was discovered.

Yesterday (September 22) afternoon, police visited a home on Sheldrake Road in Castleford to carry out a welfare check on a man.

After threatening to harm officers, the man was arrested, and a search of his property revealed a suspicious object.

Properties on Sheldrake Road in Castleford were evacuated on Monday.placeholder image
Properties on Sheldrake Road in Castleford were evacuated on Monday. | Google/National World

As a precautionary measure, nearby addresses were evacuated while a bomb disposal team assessed the object, which was found to be safe.

The cordon has been lifted, and those who were temporarily evacuated have returned home.

