Lingmore Street, Leeds: Latest update after 'suspicious item' prompts evacuation

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Sep 2025, 08:56 BST
Police have issued an update after the discovery of a suspicious item in a Leeds suburb.

Police have now reduced cordons on Lingmore Street in and invited affected residents back to their homes following operational activity yesterday. (September 14).

Most Popular

Specialist support services were called by police to support an ongoing search at a property on Lingmore Street in Leeds following the discovery of a suspicious item

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The incident scene.placeholder image
The incident scene. | Third Party

Searches had previously been started at the house on Friday. (September 12)

A cordon around the house was widened which necessitated the evacuation of some adjacent properties, while the item was assessed.

The expanded cordon itself was put in place purely as a precaution and is normal procedure in such situations.

The item officers found was made safe and, while police remain at the scene, neighbouring properties are now unaffected.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your Yorkshire Evening Post

A 62-year-old man was who was arrested the scene on Friday has been rearrested on suspicion of possessing an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose, and remains in police custody.

Enquiries into the matter remain ongoing by Leeds District CID.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice