Lingmore Street, Leeds: Latest update after 'suspicious item' prompts evacuation
Police have now reduced cordons on Lingmore Street in and invited affected residents back to their homes following operational activity yesterday. (September 14).
Specialist support services were called by police to support an ongoing search at a property on Lingmore Street in Leeds following the discovery of a suspicious item
Searches had previously been started at the house on Friday. (September 12)
A cordon around the house was widened which necessitated the evacuation of some adjacent properties, while the item was assessed.
The expanded cordon itself was put in place purely as a precaution and is normal procedure in such situations.
The item officers found was made safe and, while police remain at the scene, neighbouring properties are now unaffected.
A 62-year-old man was who was arrested the scene on Friday has been rearrested on suspicion of possessing an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose, and remains in police custody.
Enquiries into the matter remain ongoing by Leeds District CID.