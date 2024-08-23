Wortley: Man charged with murdering Amazon delivery driver in Leeds makes first court appearance
Mark Ross, who is accused of killing 42-year-old Claudiu-Carol Kondor, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court for a brief hearing this morning.
Ross, aged 32, of Conference Road, Armley, did not enter a plea and the case was sent to Leeds Crown Court where he will appear on Tuesday, August 27. He was remanded back into custody.
Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.
A woman, who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.
Mr Kondor, 42, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on Tuesday evening after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.
Officers were called at around 6.50pm and found Mr Kondor unconscious, with members of the public trying to help him.
It is understood Mr Kondor was delivering packages for Amazon while working for a partner company.
It was reported he had returned to find a male attempting to steal his van. The van collided with two parked cars before it was driven away. It was later found in Belle Isle.