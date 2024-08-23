Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man charged with murdering a parcel delivery driver on a Leeds street has appeared in court.

Mark Ross, who is accused of killing 42-year-old Claudiu-Carol Kondor, appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court for a brief hearing this morning.

Ross, aged 32, of Conference Road, Armley, did not enter a plea and the case was sent to Leeds Crown Court where he will appear on Tuesday, August 27. He was remanded back into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

A woman, who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

The area was cordoned off where a delivery driver was murdered. (pic by National World) | National World

Mr Kondor, 42, from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on Tuesday evening after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were called at around 6.50pm and found Mr Kondor unconscious, with members of the public trying to help him.

It is understood Mr Kondor was delivering packages for Amazon while working for a partner company.

It was reported he had returned to find a male attempting to steal his van. The van collided with two parked cars before it was driven away. It was later found in Belle Isle.