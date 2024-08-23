Heights Drive, Wortley: Man charged with murder over delivery driver's death in Leeds

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 08:15 BST
A man is due to appear in court today charged with murder over the death of a parcel delivery driver in Leeds.

Mark Ross, aged 32, of Conference Road, Armley, has been charged in relation to the death of 42-year-old Claudiu-Carol Kondor.

Mr Kondor was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on Tuesday evening after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

Ross is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning. (August 23)

A 24-year-old man, who was arrested yesterday (August 22), on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

A woman, who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

Mr Kondor’s family have asked that people respect their privacy at what continues to be a difficult time for them.

