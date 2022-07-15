West Yorkshire teacher Abi Fisher died following 'strangulation', inquest told

The opening of the inquest into the death of Abi Fisher, 29, heard the provisional cause of death was strangulation, though further investigations were underway.

Abi, a primary school teacher, was reported missing from her house in Castleford, at 10.27am on Saturday, July 9, Wakefield Coroner's Court heard today (Fri).

Her body was discovered by police officers the following day in undergrowth next to a country lane in South Yorkshire - more than 12 miles from her home.

The brief hearing heard police officers made the grim discovery at 6.10pm on Sunday, July 10 and were able to identify Abi by her fingerprints.

Senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin said: "Without doubt this is an unnatural death and it is quite right that I open an inquest."

The inquest was adjourned until a later date, which has not been set, while police continue their investigations.

In an emotional tribute released after her death, Abi's heartbroken family described her an a 'beautiful angel' and promised to bring up her baby girl 'the way she would'.

In a statement, they said: "Words cannot describe how utterly devastated we are at the loss of you. We miss you dearly.

"We promise to make you proud every single day, and will continue to bring up your amazing little baby girl the way you would.

“Heaven may have gained an angel but we have lost you and that for us seems like the most unjust act to happen.

“We as a family would like to thank every single person who showed enough heart and love to look for our precious angel. Words will never describe how much this means.

“For now our beautiful angel. We love you so much.”

Tributes were also paid by Featherstone All Saints CofE Academy where she taught year three children.

Head teacher Matthew Jones said: "She will be remembered as an enthusiastic, kind and caring teacher and colleague, who gave her all each day.

"In particular, her passion for science inspired countless children over the years - she made a real difference to so many lives.

"We are all devastated by Abi's tragic death, and will continue to pray for her and her family."

Her husband Matthew Fisher, also 29, has been charged with her murder and will appear before Leeds Crown Court again in September ahead of a trial in January.