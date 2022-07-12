Abi went missing from her home in Castleford at the weekend and her disappearance was described as out of character.

The 29-year-old's body was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire.

Police have launched a murder investigation and a 29-year-old man has been arrested.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abi Fisher's school has paid tribute to their 'wonderful' teacher in a moving statement

Abi worked as a teacher at Featherstone All Saints CE Academy and had a passion for science.

The school said it is "devastated" by her death.

In a statement, headteacher Matthew Jones said: "Abi was a wonderful person.

"She will be remembered as an enthusiastic, kind and caring teacher and colleague, who gave her all each day.

"In particular, her passion for science inspired countless children over the years - she made a real difference to so many lives.

"We are devastated by Abi's tragic death, and will continue to pray for her and her family.

"As a school we are supporting each other through this very difficult time."

To help with their investigation, detectives are asking for dash cam footage.

Anyone who drove on the B6273 Southmoor Road between Hemsworth and Great Houghton, between 8.15am and 9.15am on Saturday July 9, is asked to submit their footage to the police.