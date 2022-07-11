The body was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road near Brierley, South Yorkshire, yesterday.

The 29-year-old went missing from her home in Castleford at the weekend and her disappearance was described as being out of character.

The 29-year-old went missing from her home in Castleford at the weekend and her disappearance was described as being out of character. Picture: WYP.

Mrs Fisher was the mother of a young baby and worked as a teacher.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Her body was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, South Yorkshire, yesterday (Sunday, July 10). The body has not yet been formally identified but is believed to be that of 29-year-old Abi Fisher. Her family have been updated and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Following news of the discovery, tributes have begun to pour in for Mrs Fisher, some of whom knew her through her role as a teacher.

Hayley Power said: “Absolutely devastating Abi was a wonderful person and an amazing teacher to the children in our school. Unbelievably kind and caring loved all her colleagues and the children in school, nothing will ever be the same again, I'm heartbroken for everyone involved.”

Jordan Kenworthy said: “Absolutely devastating to hear this. Abi was such a nice lass. Went to school with her and she wouldn't hurt a fly. So sad to hear this news. RIP Abi. My thoughts are with you and your family.”

Kirsty Burton said: “Feel sick to my stomach with this! She was such a fabulous teacher and so good with both of my boys especially our Billy who loved her!! My thought are with her family at such terrible time.”

Karen Smith said: “Absolutely heartbreaking news, Abi was a lovely, kind person , I cannot imagine what those close to her are going through.”

Nicola Perrin said: “This has knocked me sick. I've got to know Abi these past few weeks getting to know her at baby swimming lessons we did together. Such a lovely woman. And that poor little baby girl now without her mum. Truly heartbreaking.”

As part of their ongoing enquiries, officers are asking anyone with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle who has driven on the B6273 Southmoor Road between Hemsworth and Great Houghton between 8.15am and 9.15am on Saturday (July 9) to submit their footage to the police.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “On behalf of the police and Abi’s family, I would like to express our thanks to everyone who has assisted in the search for Abi. We know that there has been a real community effort to find her and that this update will be upsetting for many.

“The body has not yet been formally identified and we will update in due course when this has been confirmed.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries and as part of that are appealing to the public to help us by providing any information that could help our investigation. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from Southmoor Road on Saturday morning and have set up a specific portal for footage to be submitted to.”