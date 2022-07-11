The body was found in undergrowth off Southmoor Road near Brierley, South Yorkshire, yesterday.

Here is everything we know so far:

Who is Abi Fisher?

Police have launched a murder investigation after the body of Abi Fisher, 29, was found (Photo left: SWNS/WYP)

While the body has not yet been formally identified, police believe it is that of Abi Fisher, who lived in Castleford.

She was 29 and worked as a teacher.

Abi went missing from her home in Castleford at the weekend and her disappearance was described as out of character.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry team, said: "On behalf of the police and Abi’s family, I would like to express our thanks to everyone who has assisted in the search for Abi.

"We know that there has been a real community effort to find her and that this update will be upsetting for many."

Has anyone been arrested?

Police have now launched a murder investigation in connection to Abi's death.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

Can I help with the investigation?

To help with their investigation, detectives are asking for dash cam footage.

Anyone who drove on the B6273 Southmoor Road between Hemsworth and Great Houghton, between 8.15am and 9.15am on Saturday July 9, is asked to submit their footage to the police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101.