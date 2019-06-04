West Yorkshire Police is recruiting 300 officers - here's how to apply

Three hundred new police officers are to be recruited by West Yorkshire Police (WYP) - and successful applicants get a degree thrown in for free.

It's the first time officers will study for a degree as part of their training at West Yorkshire Police.

New recruits will be trained and mentored by experienced officers at West Yorkshire Police’s Learning and Development Centre at Carr Gate, Wakefield, and by academics at Leeds Trinity University.

It's been designed to give student officers the skills needed to tackle increasingly sophisticated crime, and is in line with the national aim to make policing a recognised professional career.

Successful applicants will complete a three-year Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship and will be a paid police officer from day one, with all university fees being met by WYP.

WYP said in a press release that it is 'reaching out to those from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds as part of the latest recruitment drive in a bid to better represent the communities [they] serve.'

The starting salary for officers on the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship is from £18,000, and will increase to £24,564 after the three year training has been completed.

Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams said: "This is a great opportunity for anyone who has ever considered becoming a police officer to join us and see what an exciting and rewarding role it is.

“We want everyone living in West Yorkshire to feel their Force represents them and we are striving to better represent all of our communities, so we welcome applicants from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds as we recruit new officers.

“That being said, the job will always go to the right candidate and will be based on merit. If you have the skills and experience required, then I would urge you to consider applying to join West Yorkshire Police.

“Being a police officer really is a job like no other and our Police Constable Degree Apprenticeships will prepare and train officers to deal with evolving serious and complex crime.

“As it’s a three-year Apprenticeship, it allows our new officers to specialise as they move through the degree and they can look towards being a Detective, a Roads Policing Officer or a specialist working in our Neighbourhoods teams.”

What do I need to apply?

To become a police officer, you need to be 18 (at the time of application), have a level 3 qualification or equivalent or have experience as a PCSO or Special Constable, have no criminal convictions (minor offences will be considered on a case-by-case basis), and you must meet WYP's attendance record and be able to pass a job-related fitness test.

A new Degree Holder Entry Programme will also open later this year to allow those who already hold a non-policing degree to complete a two-year learning programme to become a qualified police officer.

How do I apply?

The recruitment window will open in July and you can now register your interest online here to be notified when recruitment opens.

The first trainee officers will be appointed to the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship programme in April 2020.

West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Mark Burns-Williamson said: “This is an opportunity to make a real difference in your community and I would encourage interested parties to visit West Yorkshire Police’s website for more details.

Professor Margaret A House OBE, Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, said: “Leeds Trinity has always been committed to transforming lives and benefiting our local community, so we are very proud to work with West Yorkshire Police on training the next cohort of police constables.

“We have developed a programme of policing that is relevant, inspiring and impactful, and we’re looking forward to welcoming the first cohort of police apprentices next year.”