10 ways how Leeds has changed the world

Pudsey-born Benjamin Henry Latrobe was heavily involved in designing large sections of the White House with James Hoban and Thomas Jefferson, including the east & west colonnades, which give the buildings fascia its iconic look.
Without Mel Bs brash Leeds attitude, the Spice Girls may never have made it off the the drawing board. Scary Spice led the quintet through the doors of several other labels, before signing with Simon Fuller.
The television studios on Kirkstall Road were the first in Europe to design and build purpose-built colour studios, the first to try breakfast television as we now know it, and were the first station to go 24-hour in 1986.