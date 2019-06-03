Leeds woman has 'lost everything' after her motorhome is stolen

A Leeds woman's life is in pieces after the motorhome she and her rescue dog lived in was stolen while she was at work.

Lindsay Pannell, 51, had been living in her motorhome with rescue Staffordshire bull terrier, Layla, for almost a year.

Lindsay Pannell's motorhome was stolen in April.

-> Praise for train driver after topless man is seen walking on tracks at Headingley

Lindsay had been parked up in Gomersal Park Lodge since she bought the motorhome, a converted bus, last July.

The ambulance technician has been working long shifts at a hospital in Leicester when the theft happened.

"It’s affected me badly," said Lindsay, who also works as a door supervisor. "We have nowhere to live, we have been staying at a women’s house who saw my plea on Facebook.

"My Leicester A&E contract has ended and I'm finding it difficult to find work as all my ambulance certificates of 17 years have gone.

Lindsay's rescue dog, Layla.

"Every piece of ID I had is gone. All my clothes and personal belongings were on that bus. My ambulance uniforms and security uniforms boots - all gone."

Lindsay believe the theft was well organised as it was done while she was working shifts at a hospital in Leicester.

"Me and Layla are very much missing our home," Linsday added.

-> Elderly patients hit with parking fines after only two months of new system at North Leeds Medical Practice

The motorhome was last seen on Sunday April 14.

The inside of Lindsay's motorhome.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they were investigating the incident and that no arrests had been.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.