Time's up for drugs criminal as court seizes diamond-encrusted watch worth £100k

A drugs criminal was stripped of his assets in the form of a £100k diamond-encrusted watch - which he claimed was a loan for a rap video.

Lyndon Hudson is already 'serving time' after being convicted of drugs trafficking last year.

Lyndon Hudson

The 39-year-old from Leeds was jailed for five years and three months for his role in the production of cannabis.

Following the sentence, a search of Hudson's possessions uncovered a diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore watch, which is valued at £100,000.

Hudson, of Leicester Close, initially claimed the watch wasn't his but was on loan from a Dubai-based jeweller to be featured in a rap video.

But a proceeds of crime hearing held on Monday conceded Hudson was the true owner of the watch, and a confiscation order was made for more than £150,000 of ill-gotten gains.

The order was made to seize £151,456.18 worth of assets, including the watch, equity in a property in Leeds and £15,000 of cash. The order will incur another 18 months in prison if unsettled within three months.

Speaking after the case, Ramona Senior, Head of West Yorkshire Police's Regional Asset Recovery Team (RART) said: “Hudson gave an unlikely tale as regards the provenance of a high-value watch, found in his possession when arrested.

“Thanks to good work by the financial investigator, his claim was shown for what it was – a story - which he abandoned at today’s hearing.

“Convicted drug traffickers can expect to have their assets identified and confiscated. This watch will now go to auction and a property in Leeds will have to be sold in order to meet the order.”