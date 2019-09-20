West Yorkshire Police boss speaks out over 'shocking' Halton Moor police attack

West Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has condemned the 'shocking' attack on police at Halton Moor on Thursday.

The disturbance on Ullswater Crescent left a police van torched and a group of youths threw bricks at officers.

Police officers were attacked with bricks on Ullswater Crescent

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged on Friday with criminal damage offences. He has been released on police bail to appear before Leeds magistrates next month.

A 13-year-old boy was later arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in connection to the incident. He remained on custody on Friday evening.

PCC Mark Burns-Williamson said: “This was a shocking attack on our policing services which is rightly being condemned by our communities.

“I am just thankful that no officers or staff were physically hurt.

"However the resulting loss of a police vehicle of which the main role is to help get justice for victims of crime, as well as needlessly diverting officers away from other duties, is very disappointing.

“I have been fully briefed on the incident as well as the on-going investigation and it is reassuring to know that robust action is being taken with an arrest having been made and an increased police presence in the area."

Fire crews were called to the scene to extinguish the police van which was engulfed in flames.

The violence was discussed by the West Yorkshire Fire Authority at a meeting yesterday, where they made clear that no firefighters were targeted in the attack.

Scott Donegan, Fire Service Group Manager, said: “We were aware of the high tension in the area due to some anti social behaviour.

“However none of this anti-social behaviour was directed towards firefighters. We then maintained contact with the police after the incident.

“There were a few grass fires in the area we dealt with at the same time, but we didn’t encounter any anti social behaviour towards fire fighters.

“If we get any further calls to that area over the next week we will be sending extra crews in case of any further incidents.”

Anyone with information or footage of the incident should contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190482536 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

