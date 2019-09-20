Shocking footage shows man brandishing meat cleaver before setting Santander bank on fire

A man who terrified Hull city centre after setting a bank on fire and brandishing a meat cleaver is likely to be detained in hospital for a 'very long time'.

Shocking CCTV footage shows horrified customers fleeing the Santander bank as Ahmad Mohammed, aged 25, splashed petrol around the branch while brandishing a meat cleaver.

Shocking footage shows the man brandishing a meat cleaver before dousing the bank in petrol and setting it alight (Video made available by the CPS)

He then set the floor alight and flames engulfed the entrance as Mohammed fled the scene.

The video, released by the Crown Prosecution Service, was shown to a jury at Hull Crown Court where Mohammed, of Innsworth Garth in Bransholme, was found to have committed eight offences on September 11 last year.

He also tried to set fire to a Barclays bank nearby, before he was later stopped in Paragon Station by officers who disabled him using rubber bullets and tasers.

Two more kitchen knives he left in a bag at Barclays were shown to Hull Crown Court.

Mohammed was remanded to Stockton Hall hospital, near York, while Judge Paul Watson decides whether to make him subject of a hospital order.

The judge said Mohammed had been “very mentally ill” on September 11 last year, adding: “He is likely to be detained to a secure hospital for a very long time to come.”

-> Police launch robbery investigation after two men steal £400 from elderly West Yorkshire woman