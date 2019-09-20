13-year-old boy arrested and man charged over Halton Moor disturbance

Have your say

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after a police van was set on fire in Halton Moor yesterday.

The incident happened on Ullswater Crescent at about 4.30pm yesterday when a Crime Scene Investigator, who was at a property which had been damaged that morning, reported his van was being damaged in the street.

A 13-year-old boy arrested and a man charged after a van was set on fire in Halton Moor

Officers attended the scene and arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage.

They were then confronted by a group of youths throwing bricks and withdrew to safety along with their CSI colleague.

The CSI van, which had been left in the street, was then damaged again and set on fire.

-> 'Number of suspects' over violence outburst in Halton Moor in which bricks were thrown at police officers

Police have arrested a 13-year-old boy, from Halton Moor, in connection with the incident. He remains in custody.

The 31-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene yesterday, has now been charged with criminal damage offences.

He has been released on police bail to appear before Leeds magistrates next month.

Anyone with information, particularly any mobile phone or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190482536 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

-> Everything we know so far on violence in Halton Moor after police come under attack