'Number of suspects' over violence outburst in Halton Moor in which bricks were thrown at police officers

A man has been arrested following an outbreak of violence directed towards officers in Halton Moor, police have confirmed.

West Yorkshire Police have also confirmed they have identified a number of suspects involved in the disturbance on Ullswater Crescent on Thursday evening.

Debris left at scene of violence in Halton Moor

The force were called to the scene at 4.30pm following an initial report of a window being damaged on the street in a 'pre-existing' neighbour dispute.

A crime scene investigator at the scene reported his van being damaged in the street at 4.49pm, and a 31-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

However, the incident escalated when youths at the scene began throwing bricks, forcing police to withdraw and keep themselves safe. The window of one of the police vehicles was also smashed by the vandals and set on fire.

Police called for backup for extra police and fire services, who became the target of more bricks being thrown.

Police were targeted with violence in an incident at Halton Moor on Thursday evening

Thankfully, no emergency services workers were injured.

In a statement released on Friday morning, Chief Superintendent Steve Cotter, Leeds District Commander, labelled the behaviour as "disgusting" and "completely unacceptable".

Chief Supt Cotter said: “The behaviour of a minority of local youths during this incident was completely unacceptable and I know the majority of the community are as shocked and disgusted as we are about what happened.

“We are carrying out a comprehensive investigation and will be taking appropriately robust action against those we identify as being involved.

A police van was smashed and set on fire, while bricks were thrown

“While we are still carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances, the background appears to be a pre-existing neighbour dispute that the police and our partner agencies have already been working to address.

“There is no suggestion that this incident was part of any wider feeling of hostility in this community. This behaviour, while completely unacceptable, did not constitute anything resembling a riot and we think it’s important that people recognise how the use of such emotive terms is unhelpful to both the community and to ourselves in policing the area.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team are maintaining a presence in the area today to reassure people and we will continue to work alongside our partner agencies in what remains generally a safe place with a strong community spirit.

“I would also encourage anyone in the community who has information that could assist the investigation to support our work and pass that on.”

The CSI van was destroyed after being set alight

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A full investigation is ongoing today and a number of suspects have been identified. The man arrested remains in custody."

Anyone with information, particularly any mobile phone or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13190482536 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.