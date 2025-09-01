Harehills disorder: Man and 16-year-old girl charged over roles in Leeds disorder that saw 82 arrests

A man and 16-year-old girl will appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court this week after being charged following last summer’s disorder in Harehills.

Lewis McArdle- Rose, aged 20, of North Parkway, Leeds, who defines as white British, will appear before the morning session of Leeds Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, September 2 charged with offences of violent disorder and arson.

A 16-year-old female, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear also appear at the 2 September court session charged with the same offences.

Two more have been charged following a night of disorder in Harehills last night.placeholder image
So far 82 people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the July 2024 disorder over the evening of July 18 into 19 with 41 charged.

Officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continue to make substantial use of all technological tools available to the force, including CCTV and the use of facial recognition technology, as part of the investigation.

  • This information has been provided by police as forces have been encouraged to disclose the ethnicity and nationality of suspects charged in certain cases. The interim guidance from the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) aims to reduce the risk to public safety where there are high levels of misinformation about an incident.
