Two men have been jailed for over seven years combined following their involvement in supplying drugs in Leeds.

Prenda Malungo and Lawrence Mafauae were arrested by officers earlier this year after Malungo was spotted carrying a heavily laden bag into a flat in Batley on January 22. Malungo was then picked up in an Audi RS3 being driven by Mafauae. Minutes later, the car was stopped by officers.

Both men were arrested. The bag Malungo was carrying was located and found to contain cannabis with an estimated street value of £7,000.

Mafauae was subsequently connected to the supply of Class A drugs including heroin and cocaine.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Kevin Daly of West Yorkshire Police’s Programme Precision team said: “Both these men have long-standing connections to urban street gangs in and around Leeds. I’m pleased that the court has taken a dim view of their offending.”

Appearing before Leeds Crown Court for sentencing on Thursday (17/7), Malungo, aged 28, of Town Street, Beeston, who admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply at an earlier hearing, was sentenced to 16 months. He was also recalled to prison for previous offending.

Mafauae, aged 28,of Wrangthorn Avenue, Hyde Park, Leeds, admitted charges of being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine as well as possession of cannabis with intent to supply. He was jailed for six years and one month.

The offences all took place between 30 November 2024 and 19 January this year.