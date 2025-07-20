Here’s the full court round-up, with 11 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Dean Johnson
Dean Johnson, 36, of no fixed address, was jailed for two years after admitting charges of dangerous driving, going equipped for theft and having no insurance. Pursuing police twice rammed the known criminal who had a car full of equipment for stealing on Stanningley Bypass on June 16. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
2. Mohammed Hussain
Mohammed Hussain, 49, of Howden Place, Hyde Park, was jailed for more than eight years after being found guilty of Section 18 GBH with intent and dangerous driving. He ran over a neighbour in his car on King's Road in Hyde Park on February 20, 2023, after a long-running dispute, leaving him with a double fracture to his leg. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
3. Nathan Frier
Nathan Frier, 30, formerly of Alberty Drive, Morley, was jailed for 12 months after admitting theft of a vehicle, criminal damage, theft and assault of an emergency worker. He was among the thieves who hijacked a truck filled with booze from a depot and smashed their way through the compound gates of Tradeteam Ltd on Topcliffe Lane, Tingley, in the early hours of August 20 last year, in order to escape. | Google/Getty
4. Niall Harte
Niall Harte, 24, of Broadway, Kirkstall, was jailed for 21 months after admitting offences of harassment with fear of violence and criminal damage. The jealous boyfriend threatened to kill his partner and her mother after the woman tried to get him out of her life. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
5. Richard Brown
Richard Brown, 60, of Kelmscott Avenue, Manston, was jailed for 28 months after he was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault dating as far back as 1985. A woman abused by him almost 40 years ago said she could “not remain quiet any further”. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe
6. Ronald Barton
Ronald Barton, 57, of Millcroft Estate, Otley, was jailed for two years after admitting a breach of his SHPO. The paedophile, who told a teenage girl that he had duped police, had little clue that he was being stung by a hunter group. | West Yorkshire Police/PA