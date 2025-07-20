3 . Nathan Frier

Nathan Frier, 30, formerly of Alberty Drive, Morley, was jailed for 12 months after admitting theft of a vehicle, criminal damage, theft and assault of an emergency worker. He was among the thieves who hijacked a truck filled with booze from a depot and smashed their way through the compound gates of Tradeteam Ltd on Topcliffe Lane, Tingley, in the early hours of August 20 last year, in order to escape. | Google/Getty